Abhijeet Sawant talks about crooning title track for TV serial for first time

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) “Indian Idol 1” winner Abhijeet Sawant has lent his voice for the first time for a TV serial and said it was “special”.

“The first time is always special,” Abhijeet said.

Explaining why this song holds such significance for him "Getting the opportunity to do a title track for a channel like Zee Marathi is a huge and important moment for me. My very first TV serial title track is for them that itself makes it special.”

He said that as he completed 20 years in this industry, getting this opportunity is truly a joy.

“It’s only been a few days since the song’s release, and seeing the love it has received from the audience feels wonderful.”

Abhijeet said: “Creating a good song with beautiful lyrics, doing justice to it while singing, and then seeing the audience embrace it brings the satisfaction of knowing we’ve done something truly good. The song I’ve sung for Veen Doghantli Tutena will definitely remain unforgettable for me.”

The singer is celebrating 20 years in the music industry and has released a new song "Paisa Themba Themba Gala” recently.

He said that the number has a 'tadka' of actor Dada Kondke’s super hit song ‘Dhagala Lagali Kala.’

The song is a tribute to the legendary Dada Kondke's superhit song "Dhagala Lagali Kala Pani Themba Themba Gala,’ with a modern spin.

After making an impact with “Indian Idol” Season 1, his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan.

His second album, Junoon, was released in 2007. He released his third studio album in 2013 which was titled Farida.

Abhijeet Sawant made his acting debut in the movie Lottery in 2009. He also made a small appearance at the end of the film Tees Maar Khan. He made a special appearance as himself in the romantic drama series Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai and thriller crime series C.I.D.

--IANS

dc/