Abhijeet Bhattachary fires back at Diljit Dosanjh for 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan' remark

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been facing a lot of backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3".

Recently, a video from one of the concerts from his Dil-Luminati tour has been going viral on social media.

Hitting back at the trolls, Diljit was heard saying, "Agar khilaaf hai...toh hone do, jaan thodi hai. Agar khilaaf hai...hone do, jaan thodi hai. Yeh sab dhuaah hai, aasmaan thodi hai. Agar khilaaf hai...toh hone do, jaan thodi hai. Yeh sab dhuaah hai, aasmaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon shaamil hai iss mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai."

These lines were met with a phenomenal response at the concert.

Now, singer Abhijeet Bhattachary has fired back at Diljit for his "kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai" remark.

He took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video including Diljit's clip from the concert. Bhattachary further incorporated his own reaction to the statement saying, "Hindustan hamare baap ka hain...Hindustan hamare baap ke baap ke baap ke purvajo ka hain."

The post ended with a picture of Bhattachary holding the Tiranga with "Sare jahan se acha" playing in the backdrop.

"Hindustan Hamare BAAP ka hai..", the singer captioned the picture.

In the meantime, renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali came in support of his 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor amidst the ongoing controversy.

Calling Diljit a true 'patriot at heart', the 'Tamasha' maker said "I don't know the details, but casting someone isn't the decision of the actor. I don't know how it went, but I know that uske andar desh prem bahut zyada hai (He loves his country too much). Jo log dekh paayenge unke andar ke sach ko, unko ye samajh mein aa jaayega (People who can see the truth, will understand)."

He added that Diljit is not someone who fakes things. "Fakeness ke saath woh kuch nahi karta hai (He doesn't fake things). No one asked him to do it. At the end of all his concerts, he says, "Main hoon Punjab", with the Indian flag," Imtiaz shared.

--IANS

pm/