Abhay Deol urges Zoya Akhtar to write part 2 as 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' turns 14

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actor Abhay Deol has urged filmmaker Zoya Akhtar to write part 2 as the road comedy "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" completed 14 years of release on Tuesday.

Marking the special milestone, Zoya shared a black and white picture of the beloved trio - Arjun (Played by Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Played by Abhay Deol), and Imran (Played by Farhan Akhtar) on the road, along with the caption, "14 Years...And I Still Miss The Road".

Revealing that he misses the road too, Abhay commented "If you did then you’d write part 2! I miss the road too @zoieakhtar"

Katrina Kaif, who played Laila also wrote, "The best".

Not just Abhay, but the movie buffs have also been waiting for the sequel for a long time now. While rumours circulate from time to time that "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" sequel might be in the works, there has not been an official confirmation till now.

Last year as well, Abhay asked Zoya about "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" part 2.

As the movie turned 13, the 'Dev D' actor took to his Instagram and dropped a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot.

Abhay was seen having a blast on the set with his co-stars, Hrithik and Farhan.

"@zoieakhtar yes it’s been 13 Years. How much more time will you and my (your) bro take to write part 2? #znmd #ontheroad @hrithikroshan @faroutakhtar @katrinakaif @kalkikanmani @ariadna_cabrol @ritesh_sid," he captioned the post.

The movie shares the story of three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a three-week road trip to celebrate Kabir's bachelorette. During their stay in Spain, they meet a free-spirited scuba instructor Laila, who helps Arjun overcome his fear of water and compulsion to work. Laila ends up falling for Arjun in the end.

As Kabir's fiancée Natasha decides to surprise the boys on the trip, she gets into several fights with Kabir due to significant misunderstandings. On the other hand, Imran has come on this trip with a hidden agenda - to meet his biological father.

--IANS

pm/