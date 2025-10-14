Abhay Deol feels 'privileged' his work takes him places, meeting people from various fields

Mumbai Oct 14 (IANS) Abhay Deol feels 'privileged' that his work takes him places, allowing him to meet people from various fields. Representing his latest outing, "Bun Tikki" in Greece, Abhay shared a couple of sneak peeks from the event on social media.

Expressing his delight at the opportunity of meeting people from the fields of film, art, and music, the 'Dev D' actor penned on the photo-sharing app, "What a privilege it is to be able to do what I do, and meet people from around the world in the fields of film, art, and music. (sic)"

"@artcinemasocial made this possible, with a dedicated team driven by passion for all creativity, and building a community with shared values. I hope I have a film next year to take there! Hydra is a beautiful island off the coast of Greece, with the nicest people. No wonder artists from around the world flock to the island, it was enchanting!," he added.

"Bun Tikki" encapsulates the confusion, tenderness, and quiet courage of a young child and those around him as they grapple with questions of identity.

“Bun Tikki” had a global premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California.

Talking about the drama, Abhay revealed that he liked the script of the movie as soon as he read it.

“I judge a script when it jumps off the page. I loved the story, of course, but especially the mischief between the father and son. The theme of this film is acceptance and diversity. We live in a world so full of hate, and this film is about love and acceptance. I think we have much less of that in the world," the 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' actor shared.

Besides Abhay, the movie further stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman in crucial roles, along with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh as the supporting cast.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke DeSousa, and Manish Malhotra, "Bun Tikki" also marks the feature film debut of director Faraz Arif Ansari.

--IANS

pm/