Abhay Deol arrives early at the prayer meet of late superstar 'uncle' Dharmendra

Mumbai Nov 27 (IANS) The news of superstar Dharmendra’s demise on November 24 left his fans and the entire nation in mourning. The Deol family, in remembrance of the late superstar, on the evening of November 27, has now organised a prayer meeting.

Dharmendra’s nephew and actor Abhay Deol was seen as one of the first few to arrive for the prayer meet, held in Mumbai. Recently, an invite for event had been circulating over social media, and was headlined as, “CELEBRATION OF LIFE” instead of “Prayer Meet” The invite further read, “Dharmendra, 8 December 1935 – 24 November 2025, November 27, 2025, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm,” followed by the address of the location.

According to reports, singer Sonu Nigam will apparently be seen singing songs of the late superstar at the prayer meet to celebrate Dharmendra. On November 25, almost the entirety of Bollywood, especially many prominent figures, was seen visiting the Deol residence to offer condolences to the grieving family after the superstar passed away on November 24.

In the evening of November 25, veteran superstar and Dharmendra’s friend of almost 5 decades, Jeetendra, was seen visiting the grieving family. Superstar Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan also visited the Deol family to be with the grieving family in times of distress. Actors Varun Dhawan, Jaccky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, were also seen visiting the family to offer condolences.

For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago in mid-November, after he faced breathing difficulties.

He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments were on. The actor’s wife, Hema Malini, earlier in the day today, had penned an emotional farewell note for her late husband.

–IANS

rd/