Abbas, Amala Paul-starrer Half's new poster released

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) The makers of director Samjad's eagerly awaited vampire thriller thriller, 'Half - The Chronicles of Two Half-Blooded Vampires', on Friday released another brand new poster from the film, much to the delight of fans and

The new poster offers a striking glimpse into the dark and intense world of the film.

'Half' is being produced by Anne Sajeev and Sajeev PK under the banner of Fragrant Nature Film Creations, known for 'Pranayam', 'Pariwar', and 'Golam'. The film has been directed by Samjad, who made a strong and impressive debut with 'Golam'.

Rooted in vampire mythology, 'Half' explores themes of identity, duality, survival, and vengeance, with the tagline “The Chronicles of Two Half-Blooded Vampires” capturing the essence of the story.

The newly released poster is marked by bold colours and striking imagery, visually reflecting the film’s themes of transformation and inner conflict, while firmly establishing its dark, atmospheric tone.

The poster prominently features Amala Paul, Ranjith Sajeev, and Aiswarya Raj, while also highlighting the presence of renowned South Indian actor Abbas, marking his much-anticipated return to cinema after a long hiatus.

Widely known for his work across South Indian cinema, Abbas is also familiar to Malayalam audiences through films such as 'Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu', 'Kadha', and 'Greetings'. His return adds a strong emotional and dramatic layer to the ensemble, sparking curiosity around his role in the narrative.

Another key highlight of the project is its international collaboration, with action choreography by Very Tri Yulisman, whose work spans major Hollywood productions, lending the film a distinctive global edge.

The film also features award-winning Indian technicians, including National Award-winning editor Mahesh Bhuvanend, known for 'Aattam', 'Vela', and 'Madhuram', and production designer Mohandas, whose work in '2018', 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', and 'Lucifer' has been widely recognised.

Cinematography is handled by Pappinu, known for films such as 'Matinee' and 'Konthayum Poonoolum'. Music is being composed by Midhun Mukundan, whose work in 'Rorschach' and 'Abraham Ozler' received wide acclaim. The screenplay for the film has been co-written by director Samjad and Praveen Viswanath.

Ranjith Sajeev reunites with Samjad as one of the half-blooded protagonists, while Aiswarya Raj essays the other central role. Amala Paul appears in a pivotal role, adding further depth and intrigue to the story. Abbas’s return further strengthens the cast, bringing added weight and anticipation to the film’s ensemble.

Conceived as a large-scale pan-Indian cinematic spectacle, Half is designed for a wide theatrical experience across multiple languages and regions. Shot extensively across varied locations, the film blends scale and visual grandeur to create an immersive world rooted in vampire mythology.

The film is set to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

The team also has National Award-winning sound designer Vishnu Govind, known for Malik, Unda, and Ishq, handling the film's audiography.

