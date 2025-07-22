Aayush Sharma flaunts washboard abs: Comeback toh Zabardast hona chahiye

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who underwent two surgeries last month, showcased his pumped up body and his washboard abs as he said the comeback should be spectacular.

Aayush took to Instagram, where he shared monochrome pictures of himself from the gym.

In the first image, the actor shared a glimpse of his beefed up biceps and in the second photograph, he is seen putting his washboard abs on display.

He captioned the post: “Comeback toh Zabardast hona chahiye, warna maza kaise aayega (The comeback has to be spectacular, otherwise, where's the fun in it!”

Earlier this month, Aayush shared a video of himself doing shoulder shrugs with heavy weights. Nothing apart from his muscular-strong back is visible as yellow light falls on it.

“The weights don’t care who you were. Only who you choose to become,” the 34-year-old actor captioned the video, which had Ryan Miller’s track “Masculine” as the background score.

On June 24, the actor took to social media, where he shared that he is on his road to recover after undergoing two surgeries for back pain.

He wrote a note on Instagram, which read: "Life has its way of slowing you down to make sure you listen.”

“For the last couple of years, I had been experiencing consistent pain in my back it started while pulling off a stunt during the action scene in Ruslaan — nothing too dramatic, so I did what most of us tend to do… ignored it, masked it, and kept going.”

The actor added: “It finally caught up with me while shooting for my current movie, and things took a turn. Movements that once felt like second nature — dancing, stunts, even the simplest stretches — became restricted. What I thought was temporary turned out to be far more serious."

He called taking the pain lightly his biggest mistake.

"But now… here we are. After two surgeries, I’m officially on the road to recovery. The journey has just begun, and I’m filled with nothing but gratitude, hope, and a burning desire to get back to doing what I love the most — being in front of the camera.”

