Aayush Sharma dances his heart out with his daughter in a glimpse from his birthday celebration

Mumbai: Actor Aayush Sharma gave a heartwarming glimpse into his birthday celebration as he danced joyfully with his daughter Ayat.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Loveyatri' actor posted an adorable father-daughter moment, filled with laughter and love. In the video, Aayush can be seen dancing with his little daughter. Dressed in a white outfit, the doting dad lovingly holds his baby girl as they dance together, while people cheer them on.

In the caption of his post, Aayush expressed heartfelt gratitude for all the warm birthday wishes, saying he couldn’t have asked for a better celebration. The actor also teased fans with a hint about exciting new beginnings ahead. He captioned the heartwarming video, “Thank you so much for all the lovely wishes, Couldn’t have asked for a better day - surrounded by family, love, and new beginnings.”

Aayush Sharma celebrated his 35th birthday on October 26 and received heartfelt wishes from family and friends. Among those who made the day even more special was his brother-in-law, and actor Salman Khan, who dedicated a warm birthday tribute to him. The ‘Sultan’ actor posted a throwback image from their movie “Antim: The Final Truth” and wrote, “Happy Birthday Aayush @aaysharma.”

In the picture, Salman and Aayush showed off their chiseled physiques while striking a powerful wrestling pose. Meanwhile, Aayush’s wife and Salman’s sister, Arpita Sharma, shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for her husband, posting a series of warm and candid moments from his birthday celebration.

She wrote, “Happiest Birthday my love @aaysharma. Wishing you all the love, happiness , laughter life has to offer . Hope this year brings you all the success you desire. We love you very much papa. Shine brighter & brighter.”

Work-wise, Aayush Sharma, who has appeared in two films so far, made his acting debut with “Loveyatri” (2018), produced by his brother-in-law Salman Khan. He later shared the screen with Salman in “Antim: The Final Truth” where he played the role of a gangster.

