Aasif Sheikh says his ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ character is full of hilarious insecurity, OTT confidence

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Aasif Sheikh, who is known for his work in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, has shared that his character’s world is full of hilarious insecurity and over-the-top confidence, and that is something that fuels the narrative of the film, ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun on the Run’.

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The actor essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the show and the film. The comedy-drama, which was released in theatres in February, brings the beloved characters of the iconic sitcom into a chaotic yet entertaining feature-film adventure. Directed by Shashank Bali, the film features the original ensemble cast of Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, and Vidisha Srivastava along with Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari in pivotal special appearances.

Talking about the film, Aasif Sheikh said, “Tiwari Ji’s world has always been full of hilarious insecurity and over-the-top confidence, and the film magnifies those traits beautifully. What excited me most was how the movie retains the Tiwari–Vibhuti rivalry but presents it with fresh scale and situations. For fans, this OTT release is a chance to experience that nostalgic chemistry in a brand-new setting. I’m thrilled that the madness will now reach households nationwide”.

In this outing, the film transports Vibhuti, Tiwari, Anita, and Angoori Bhabhi from their familiar lanes of Kanpur to a whirlwind road trip that quickly spirals out of control. Their seemingly innocent getaway takes a dangerous and humorous turn when they cross paths with gangster brothers Shanti and Kranti, played by Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari, who become obsessed with Anita and Angoori, triggering a frantic chase filled with confusion, disguises, and unexpected twists.

Rohitashv Gour said, “Playing Manmohan Tiwari for so many years has been a privilege, but seeing him on the big screen felt like a milestone not just for me, but for every fan who has grown up with the character. The film allowed us to explore his quirks in a larger-than-life format, and that was incredibly satisfying as an actor. I think viewers will enjoy how his charm and mischief translate cinematically. Now, audiences everywhere can relive that madness from the comfort of their homes”.

Shubhangi Atre said, “Stepping into Angoori’s innocence on a cinematic canvas gave me the space to explore her charm in new, delightful ways. The film brings back the heart of the character while adding adventurous layers audiences haven’t seen before. For long-time viewers, it’s a sweet throwback to when they first fell in love with her simplicity and warmth. With the ZEE5 premiere, I’m excited for families to enjoy this fun, wholesome nostalgia trip together”.

‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun on the Run’ is set to drop on April 3 on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

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