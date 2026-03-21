Aasif Sheikh recalls enjoying Sheer Khurma, Biryani, & Kebabs during Eid as a kid

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) As Eid is being celebrated across the globe on Saturday, many prominent names from the television industry also shared some of their fond memories from the festival.

Read More

Actor Aasif Sheikh, who is seen as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on the popular television show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0," said that for him, Eid has always been a very special and emotional occasion, filled with love, gratitude, and togetherness.

Recalling how Eid used to be for him as a kid, he added, "I still cherish my childhood memories of starting the day with Namaaz, followed by seeking blessings from elders and enjoying a grand feast at home. Dishes like Sheer Khurma, Biryani, and Kebabs were always a highlight."

He added that over the years, the celebration has grown bigger as it now includes not just his family but also close friends and colleagues.

Revealing his Eid plans for this year, Aasif shared, "This year, I am planning a small get-together with friends at home, and I am also excited to host a special Eid treat for my co-actors on the set. We spend so much time together that the set feels like a second home, and celebrating festivals there makes it even more memorable. Eid, for me, is about spreading smiles, strengthening bonds, and sharing happiness with everyone around.”

Salim Zaidi aka Tilu from "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0", added that Eid is all about joy, laughter, and being surrounded by people you love.

"As a child, I remember the excitement of wearing new clothes, collecting Eidi, and visiting friends and relatives throughout the day. One of my favourite traditions has always been meeting friends and indulging in festive delicacies like Seviyan and Sheer Khurma. Even today, I make it a point to catch up with my close friends during Eid, as it’s the perfect time to reconnect," he remembered.

--IANS

pm/