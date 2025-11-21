‘Aashiqui’ fame Anu Aggarwal reveals what helped her heal deeply

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Anu Aggarwal, widely known for her performance in ‘Aashiqui,’ has opened up about a deeply personal aspect of her healing journey.

In her recent post, she shared that compassion played a pivotal role in helping her recover in ways nothing else ever could. Reflecting on her transformative experiences, Anu spoke about how this simple yet powerful emotion brought strength, clarity, and renewal into her life.

On Friday, Anu Aggarwal shared a candid selfie and penned a note explaining how, when she started her foundation, she made compassion the core of her work.

The actress wrote, “When compassion fades, the world splits into “me” and “them.” And that’s the crack where violence sneaks in… where wars are born. But when I started my foundation, compassion became my action plan — and suddenly I was loving everyone, no prejudice, no filters. And that love? It came right back and healed me in ways nothing else ever did. A compassionate world is a peaceful world. And honestly, that’s the future I’m here for.”

Anu is very active on Instagram and often makes headlines for her reflective posts. Recently, she was in the news for sharing how she had championed mental yoga long before it became mainstream. In an Instagram post, she looked back on the early phase of her journey as a yoga therapist. The actress remembered conducting her first session at with underprivileged children from nearby slums.

She had written, “As an alternate yoga therapist, I launched AFY in 2013, at a time when mental yoga was not a widely favored concept. This marked the inception of an innovative, experimental approach. My initial class took place at St Stanislaus, with a group of children from the slums. While I was uncertain about the potential impact of my ‘bring-joy yoga’ methodology, the children’s transformation from a state of despondency to one of vibrant enthusiasm was truly remarkable.”

“The sense of joy that I derived from witnessing this transformation was deeply fulfilling. Buoyed by the success of my mind-body-psyche-emotions technique, I have persisted in refining and expanding this approach.”

On the work front, Anu Aggarwal shot to fame with her role as Anu Verghese opposite Rahul Roy in Mahesh Bhatt’s iconic romantic drama “Aashiqui.” She later featured in several films, including “Khal-Naaikaa,” “The Cloud Door,” and “Thiruda Thiruda.”

