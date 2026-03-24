Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal believes 'fasting is simply mindful eating'

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) As a lot of people observe fast during Navratri, 'Aashiqui' fame actress Anu Aggarwal said that what we consider as fasting is simply mindful eating.

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She pointed out that Navratri comes at a time when the weather is changing, making our system naturally slow. So eating light helps keep our body in check, protecting it from unnecessary infections and diseases.

She wrote on her official Insta account, "What people call fasting is not really fasting. It is becoming aware of what you eat, and what actually suits your body at a given time. Btw I do mindful cooking as well:) Navratri is a time when the system naturally quietens, and lighter, aligned food supports that. (sic)"

Anu further revealed that she has been following mindful eating for years.

"I have followed this for years now. Btw do you cook? Let me know. Do it with love it has intense benefits", she added.

Anu concluded the post by wishing everyone "Happy Navratri!".

Sharing an example of some of the things she likes to cook during this time, Anu revealed that for her, Sabudana is astaple. Another thing she enjoys during Navratri is mint chutney.

Anu is extremely active on social media and keeps her Insta Family engaged with her mindful updates on a wide variety of topics.

Recently, she dropped an emotional statement about her life-altering accident in 1999 and the healing process that followed.

She penned, "People talked about the face, but it was not just that.

My entire body went through a complete shake-up. I went through a lot.”

She added, “I devoted myself to healing, with complete patience, acceptance, and happiness. People spoke about the face, but the healing was of the whole body.”

Expressing gratitude, she added, “I am just so grateful that I have, in a way, magically healed. Yoga, discipline, patience, mindful living, belief in higher powers…and continuing my work of compassion—have been the biggest healers.”

--IANS

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