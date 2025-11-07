‘Aashiqui’ actress Anu Aggarwal shares how she championed mental yoga years before it became mainstream

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Anu Aggarwal, who is widely remembered for her iconic debut in “Aashiqui,” opened up about pioneering the concept of mental yoga in India—long before it became a recognized practice.

The actress-turned-yoga therapist shared how she launched her foundation in 2013 at a time when mental yoga was still an unfamiliar idea and how her unique “bring-joy yoga” approach transformed lives and mindsets alike. Taking to Instagram, Anu posted a video of her where she is seen sitting in a car while recording herself.

In her post, Anu Aggarwal reflected on the early days of her journey as a yoga therapist. She recalled her very first session at St. Stanislaus with underprivileged children from the slums. Although she was unsure how her technique would be received, she was deeply moved by the transformation she witnessed — the children shifted from sadness and hopelessness to joy and energy.

The actress wrote, “As an alternate yoga therapist, I launched AFY in 2013, at a time when mental yoga was not a widely favored concept. This marked the inception of an innovative, experimental approach. My initial class took place at St Stanislaus, with a group of children from the slums. While I was uncertain about the potential impact of my ‘bring-joy yoga’ methodology, the children’s transformation from a state of despondency to one of vibrant enthusiasm was truly remarkable.”

“The sense of joy that I derived from witnessing this transformation was deeply fulfilling. Buoyed by the success of my mind-body-psyche-emotions technique, I have persisted in refining and expanding this approach.”

Work-wise, Anu Aggarwal rose to fame with her portrayal of Anu Verghese opposite Rahul Roy in Mahesh Bhatt’s iconic romantic drama “Aashiqui.”

The actress went on to appear in several notable projects, including “Khal-Naaikaa,” “The Cloud Door,” and “Thiruda Thiruda.”

--IANS

ps/