Aari Arjunan-starrer '4th Floor' to hit screens in February this year

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) If sources close to director L.R. Sundarapandi's eagerly awaited psychological thriller film, '4th Floor', featuring actor Aari Arjunan in the lead, are to be believed, the film is to hit screens in February this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film have now disclosed that the makers are looking to release the film in the later part of February this year.

Produced by A. Raja under Mano Creations and directed by L.R. Sundarapandi, the film, a unique thriller, is set in an extraordinary milieu. The story unfolds amidst a series of thrilling events in a residential building in central Chennai.

Sources from the unit say that director L.R. Sundarapandi has crafted a screenplay that is full of astonishing twists and that is guaranteed to provide an unprecedented thriller experience to audiences.

As a psychological thriller, the film would look to explore the intricate connection between dreams and reality, the sources pointed out and informed that the unit of the film had now completed the entire shooting process.

"The film has been completely shot in Chennai and its surrounding areas," the sources added.

Aari Arjunan plays the protagonist, with Deepshika playing the female lead in this film. Actors Pavithra, director Subramania Siva, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Adithya Kathir too will be seen playing pivotal roles in this film.

On the technical front, the film owes its visuals to gifted cinematographer J. Lakshman, who is best known for his work in popular movies like 'Poda Podi' and 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu'.

Music for the film has been scored by Dharan of Poda Podi fame while art direction has been handled by Suresh Kalleri, known for his work in gripping social dramas 'Aneedhi', 'Jail', and the popular web series 'Mathagam'.

The sources also inform that Post-production work of the film is progressing at a brisk pace and that the team has plans to release the music and trailer shortly.

