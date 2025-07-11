'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' Review: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor’s love story is this monsoon’s musical warm hug

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Stars: **** (4 stars), Director: Santosh Singh Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor and Zain Khan Durrani. Presented by: Mini Films & Zee Studios Producers: Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films

Zee Studios & Mini Films 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' is a breath of fresh air for romance lovers, bringing back the gentle charm of old-school Bollywood love stories but with a relatable modern-day touch. The film stands out for its simple, honest storytelling, a relief from the action thrillers dominating screens lately.

Inspired from Ruskin Bond’s 'The Eyes Have It', the story introduces debutant Shanaya Kapoor as Saba, who boards a train blindfolded for her theatre prep, only to find herself left behind by her manager. On her journey to Mussoorie, she meets Jahaan, played by Vikrant Massey, who becomes her unexpected confidant. As they navigate their travel mishaps, their bond slowly blossoms into love – innocent yet mature, dreamy yet real.

What sets this film apart is its good chemistry between Vikrant and Shanaya, creating an effortless on-screen pairing. Vikrant Massey steps confidently into romantic territory after impactful roles in 12th Fail and Sector 36, showing a softer, chocolate-boy side that audiences will adore. Shanaya Kapoor’s debut feels strong and poised; she delivers her dialogues with ease and portrays Saba’s vulnerability with honesty, making her presence impactful without any debut jitters.

The writing by Mansi Bagla is beautifully simple and pure, resonating across generations. It subtly explores modern dating realities like ghosting while keeping the narrative rooted in timeless romance. Vishal Mishra’s music is the film’s heartbeat, marking his first project as the sole composer. Songs like Nazara and Alvida weave seamlessly into the storyline, amplifying its emotional depth and giving the audience melodies to hum long after leaving the cinema.

Visually, the film is stunning with its rich production design and serene international locations, adding an immersive charm to this soulful love story. Producers Mansi and Varun Bagla ensure every frame carries cinematic finesse, while Santosh Singh’s direction captures both the grandeur and the quietness of love.

Verdict: 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' is an emotional, feel-good romantic drama that beautifully blends music, love, and realism. It’s a film for everyone – the youth who navigate today’s relationships and the mature audience who believe in classic romance. This monsoon, let this movie be your warm hug of comfort and hope.

