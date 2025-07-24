Aamir Khan to hoist the Indian National Flag at IFFM 2025

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will hoist the Indian national flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 in August.

The ceremony will take place as part of the festival’s annual Independence Day celebrations.

"The flag hoisting ceremony at IFFM is more than just a formal tradition; it's a deeply emotional and unifying experience. Seeing the Tiranga unfurl on foreign soil, surrounded by artists, filmmakers, and members of the Indian and Australian communities, fills our hearts with pride,” said festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange.

The festival director added: "Having Aamir Khan, whose voice vision and cinema has had a profound impact on generations of film lovers not just in India but globally , lead this moment is truly a rare honour.”

Bhowmick added that Aamir’s presence represents the strength and integrity of Indian storytelling and “the values we stand for at IFFM, equality and unity in diversity. We look forward to welcoming audiences from all walks of life to witness this inspiring moment.”

IFFM, backed by the Government of Victoria, stands as the largest Indian film festival held outside of India. With a legacy of showcasing powerful and diverse Indian stories, the festival continues to be a beacon of inclusivity and cinematic excellence.

In other news, the restored version of filmmaker Prem Kapoor’s 1971 ‘Badnaam Basti’, which is described as India’s first gay film, will be showcased at the The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for its pride celebratory night.

This year, IFFM will screen nearly 75 films that reflect themes of inclusivity spanning gender, race, sexuality, disability, and women’s representation. One of the most anticipated highlights of the festival is the LGBTQ+ Pride Night scheduled for August 22, which promises to be a powerful tribute to queer cinema and Queer South Asian identity in Australia.

The festival will also have acclaimed actress Tillotama Shome’s Bengali film “Baksho Bondi – Shadowbox” opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Co-directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi in their directorial debut, Baksho Bondi, which had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival 2025, is jointly produced by Tillotama and Jim Sarbh.

The film features Tillotama Shome as Maya, set against the backdrop of a dusty Kolkata suburb, weaving a powerful narrative of love, resilience, and the quiet strength of a working woman navigating her everyday life.

