Aamir Khan says Alvira shares positive updates on Salim Khan’s health

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared that Salman Khan’s sister Alvira has been giving him regular updates about veteran lyricist and screenwriter Salim Khan’s health, assuring that the veteran screenwriter is showing signs of improvement.

The actor, who recently went to check on Salim Khan after he was admitted to the ICU, said the family remains hopeful and continues to pray for his speedy recovery and return home.

Aamir told reporters, “I went to meet Mr. Salim. We are all praying that his health gets better soon because he was in ICU, I couldn't meet him personally, but I was with his family.”

“Alvira is telling me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he comes home soon and his health improves,” he added.

It was on February 17, when Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai and was taken to the ICU.

Salim Khan’s treating doctor, Jalil Parkar had issued a statement, giving an update on the veteran screenwriter’s health.

He had said, “Yes it’s true that Salim Khan (father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan) & an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8:30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor Sandeep Chopra”.

“Emergency care was initiated in the emergency, and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist),Dr Ajit Menon(cardiologist) & Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) & Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him. Respecting the relative’s request further details ain’t being shared today”.

“However, tomorrow at 11:00 am, we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives & maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us.he is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status”, he added.

It was in the late 1960s, Salim Khan partnered with Javed Akhtar, forming Salim–Javed, one of the most influential screenwriting teams in Indian cinema.

They wrote a series of commercially successful and culturally influential films, including ‘Andaz’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Deewaar’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Don’, and ‘Kaala Patthar’.

--IANS

dc/