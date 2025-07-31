Aamir Khan on benefits of knowing multiple languages: 'Learned Marathi at 44'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Aamir Khan believes that the more languages one knows, the better.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Mr Perfectionist decided to shed light on the benefits of knowing multiple languages.

Speaking to IANS, the 'Laagan' actor said, "I feel, whichever field you are in, the more languages you know, the more beneficial it will be. So, it is in your interest to know as many languages as you can. I am a little weak when it comes to languages. It takes me a lot of time to learn a new language."

Aamir revealed that he did not know Marathi till the age of 44, and he learned his Rajyabhasha after that with the help of a teacher.

"When I was around 44, I realized that I do not know the Marathi language - although Marathi is taught in school, I did not pay much attention. I felt that it was a matter of shame that I did not know my Rajyabhasha. Then, I hired a Marathi teacher and I learned Marathi from him. Now, I am able to speak decent Marathi," he revealed.

Recently, there has been a massive language row going on in Mumbai, where it is believed that every resident must know Marathi and should only speak in Marathi while in the state.

Several Bollywood celebs have also voiced their opinion on the matter.

On Wednesday, Aamir announced the launch of his latest blockbuster "Sitaare Zameen Par" on YouTube.

In a first, the much-appreciated movie will be available exclusively on YouTube from August 1 and will not be released on any other digital platform.

Shedding light on his decision, Aamir said, "For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming No. 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world."

