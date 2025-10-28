Aahana S Kumra, Purab Kohli to star in children's film titled ‘Putul’

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Aahana S Kumra, who was recently seen in the reality show ‘Rise and Fall’, will be seen starring opposite Purab Kohli in an upcoming heartwarming children’s film titled “Putul”.

Aahana plays Megha, a six-year-old Putul’s working mother who is going through a turbulent marriage with Purab Kohli and is looking for a divorce.

The actress says, “I shot for this project about two years ago in Dehradun and had a wonderful time. We shot around the beginning of the year and the weather was lovely.”

The film, which also stars Rajat Kapoor, talks about a turbulent marriage through the lens of a child, showing how it impacts their mind.

Reflecting on her experience takes Aahana down memory lane.

“I spent almost a month there and I have travelled a lot to the city since my childhood with my sister. We do an annual trip there, thus Dehradun is an integral part of my being,” she said.

Putul got screened at a film festival and Aahana feels it has been the best platform for the film.

“It is one of the biggest film festivals in India and the film got screened in Meerut, which is my mother's hometown. We had a housefull screening and the turnout was lovely. I was also pleasantly surprised by how the film turned out.”

“Putul talks about turbulent marriages through the lens of children and shows how it impacts them. The film is about relationships, and this film festival serves as the ideal platform for indie films, as it focuses on bringing cinema closer to its audience and connecting the film with the right viewers.”

On the work front, Aahana was last seen in Salaam Venky, a slice-of-life drama film directed by Revathi.The film stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. It is centered around the true story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, live life to the fullest.

--IANS

dc/