Aaditi Pohankar calls character in Ziddi Ishq challenging yet rewarding; teaser hints at intense drama

Mumbai, Oct 30, (IANS) JioHotstar’s upcoming romantic-revenge drama, Ziddi Ishq, has released its teaser today.

The story captures the feeling of loving someone so deeply that you lose track of where the love ends and pain begins. Starring Aaditi Pohankar, Barkha Bisht, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, among others, this intense story of love and obsession is created and directed by Raj Chakraborty and will premiere on November 21st, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Talking about the teaser, it opens a window into Mehul’s world, brought to life by Aaditi Pohankar, a woman who loves with every part of her heart, even when that love is unrequited. For her, Shekhar Da (Parambrata Chattopadhyay) isn’t just someone she loves; he’s a presence she can’t escape, and that lingers in every quiet corner of her life. In fleeting glimpses, we see her friends teasing her about her one-sided love, her smile hiding the ache beneath, and her emotions spilling over in moments of heartbreak and rage.

Created and directed by Raj Chakraborty, with Prittam Chowdhury as executive producer, Ziddi Ishq is touted as a gripping romantic revenge drama that unfolds in a world where love turns into obsession and passion takes a dangerous turn. Director Raj Chakraborty, talking about the show, said, “Working on Ziddi Ishq has been an incredible experience.

It is more than just a series to me; it’s an emotional journey about love, loss, and the fragile line where love spirals into something more sinister. Mehul is such a complex, layered character, and Aaditi has brought it to life with great depth and sincerity. Parambrata and the rest of the cast too poured their hearts into this story.

He further added, “Now that the teaser is out, I hope audiences are as excited to experience this story on JioHotstar as we were while creating it.” Talking about the show, Aaditi Pohankar said, “When I was first approached for this role, I was deeply intrigued by Mehul. She is a simple Bengali girl with emotions so intense that I had to say yes! Mehul feels different; she's raw, vulnerable, and entirely driven by her one-sided love.

As the story progresses, her love only intensifies, and it gives her the courage to face life's unexpected turns. It was a challenging yet rewarding experience, and I am thankful to Raj for being a great mentor. I am looking forward to the audience’s reactions when they watch it in JioHotstar.”

