Aadil Zafar Khan and Reem Shaikh explore love and loss in heart-wrenching track ‘Bichadna’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Aadil Zafar Khan and Reem Shaikh’s new track “Bichadna” has been unveiled on social media and it promises to take listeners on an emotional rollercoaster.

Set against the backdrop of love, longing, and heartbreak, the song beautifully captures the intensity of a relationship. Suny by ‘Saiyaara fame’ Faheem Abdullah, “Bichadna” is a heartfelt portrayal of love and loss. Speaking about the track, Faheem shared, “Bichadna was born out of a very intense and hostile headspace. The melody, the words, the emotion, everything came together in one jam. I knew this one couldn’t be held back. Grateful to Bhushan Sir and the T-Series team for giving it absolute freedom and space to breathe. And to let it hit us the way it was always meant to.”

Taking to Instagram, T-Series shared the song and captioned it, “If you’ve ever loved against the odds, this one’s for you. #Bichadna - Song Out Now.”

Notably, after the massive success of Saiyaara, Faheem Abdullah made a striking comeback with his latest release, “Bichadna,” under Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series banner. The track walks the delicate line between love and heartbreak, blending intense emotion with a bold musical arrangement. Directed by Tru Makers, the music video travels through two lifetimes, weaving a visually intense tale that lingers long after it ends. Starring Aadil and Reem, the storyline pieces together moments from a love that’s been tested, fractured, and pushed to its edge.

The lyrics have been penned by Amir Ameer. The song is now out on T-Series' official YouTube channel.

Interestingly, Faheem Abdullah, best known for his soulful rendition of the ‘Saiyaara’ title track, has now joined hands with T-Series for several upcoming ventures. It is being reported that as part of this new collaboration, T-Series and Faheem Abdullah will team up on a variety of projects, including film tracks, singles, albums, and EPs.

--IANS

ps/