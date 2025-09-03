A. R. Rahman reveals why is he a fan of the Marvel movies: 'Love to check out the sound'

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Music maestro A. R. Rahman revealed that during the movie outings with his team, they end up enjoying Marvel movies just like regular fans, and love to listen to the music of the franchise.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the Oscar winner added that they sit at the back, soaking in the experience, and casually embracing the fun and critiques from a normal viewer’s perspective.

Speaking to IANS, Rahman said: "Sometimes we all go for Marvel movies- 20-30 people in the theatre, and we sit at the back, enjoy popcorn, my whole team goes. Every 2-3 months, we go there."

When asked about this favourite Marvel character, the composer and singer shared: "No favourite, just to see what the sound is like."

Rahman was further asked: "Whenever you watch a movie, do you enjoy it or are you constantly thinking about the sound?"

Reacting to this, he stated: "It's inevitable that you notice everything, creative mind - you notice what they are doing, how is the song panned or what are the scores - is it innovative, could it be better- you start criticizing - like how people criticize my work."

During the interaction, Rahman also revealed that after years of working tirelessly day and night, he has now consciously decided to slow down in life to prioritize family and personal life.

He added that there were multiple times when he was working on multiple films altogether, constantly worried about what would come next.

“Sometimes, you plan everything, and it cancels. Sometimes it’s beyond me. I go with the flow, like water. It takes the shape of the container. Even with work, it automatically gives. God had his way of giving me time,” Rahman revealed.

The composer also admitted that the relentless pace of his early career often made him miss out on life, especially on the personal front.

--IANS

pm/