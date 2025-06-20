‘90’s baby’ Kriti Sanon grooves to ‘Janam samjha karo’, ‘Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon is a “90s baby” for life as she was seen grooving to some of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s iconic tracks such as ‘Janam samjha karo’ and ‘Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai.’

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting all dolled up in her vanity van. While getting her make-up done the actress was seen mouthing the lines of the 1999 banger track “Janam samjha karo” picturised on Salman and Urmila Matondkar.

Kriti was heard saying: “I love this song” as the 1999 song played in the backdrop.

She added: “What music yaar!”

The song then changes to “Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai” from the 2000 film “Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge” starring Salman and Karisma Kapoor.

Kriti says “All songs are amazing” as she discussed the film with her make-up artist.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “90’s Baby for Life!! Part 1.”

On the work front, the actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ with Dhanush. 'Tere Ishk Mein' is said to be a spiritual successor to the world of ‘Raanjhanaa’, as it delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict.

It was in January, when Kriti was confirmed to star opposite Tamil star Dhanush in ‘Tere Ishk Mein.’ The film reunites the ‘Raanjhanaa’ team as Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and the Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman, are joining forces after their last venture, ‘Atrangi Re.’.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein,' produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

Talking about Kriti, she was last seen in the film “Do Patti,” a drama thriller directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. It also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The film tells the tale of twin sisters. Their carefully constructed lives are shattered when a police inspector uncovers a web of deceit that threatens them.

