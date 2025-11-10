8 years of ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’: Parvathy Thiruvothu remembers Irrfan Khan

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The rom-com ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ has completed its 8 years of release, and its lead actress Parvathy is remembering the late acting legend Irrfan Khan. The film marked Parvathy’s debut in Hindi cinema.

The actress found herself part of a narrative that was tender, quirky, and quietly profound, much like the two characters at its core.

As the film clocks 8 years, the actress remembers the experience with unmistakable warmth. She told IANS, “I think the biggest thing I took from my time with Irrfan sir is the value of presence. He made you feel like every moment mattered, without ever trying too hard. Working with him truly felt like a blessing, and it’s something I keep returning to in my work even now”.

That ease translated on-screen into a chemistry that remains one of the film’s most celebrated elements. As Jaya and Yogi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Irrfan created a connection built not on grand romance, but on awkward charm, honest conversations, and the slow, unforced discovery of two flawed people finding comfort in each other’s company.

The actress also believes that the film is endlessly rewatchable, as she said, "I think people still go back to Qarib Qarib Single because it’s not trying to be anything else. It’s just a simple, honest story about two imperfect people finding a little bit of hope in each other. That kind of sincerity really lasts. Every time I rewatch it, I notice something new, some quiet little detail I missed before”.

Eight years on, the film still marks an important milestone in her journey, a project she chose with instinct, and one that reaffirmed her belief in honest storytelling. And with director Tanuja Chandra and writer Gazal Dhaliwal shaping the film’s emotional core, she feels they ensured the heart of it always stayed in the right place.

--IANS

aa/