25 streaming titles spanning originals, films, series to change bring the landscape of Tamil entertainment

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) India’s streaming landscape down south is set to witness tectonic shifts with 25 Tamil titles bowing on OTT. These titles include originals, films and high-engagement series. The titles were unveiled at a star-studded event that marked a watershed moment for South India’s Media & Entertainment industry.

The evening was graced by the Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Member of Parliament Padma Bhushan Thiru. Kamal Haasan, Hon'ble Minister of Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Thiru M.P Saminathan, and some of the most illustrious icons from across the South film and TV industries, reflecting the scale and cultural significance of the occasion.

The titles include ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’, ‘Good Wife’ season 2, ‘Kaattaan’, ‘Love Always’, ‘Lingam’, ‘Lucky The Superstar’ and others.

Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan, who attended the event, said in a statement, “Today, stories are truly screen-agnostic. They travel with the viewer. The audience has become the platform. And when that happens, the relationship between the medium and the message changes forever. Stories do not belong to any screen; they always travel with the listener and belong to people. Screens simply follow them”.

He further mentioned, “It is this tectonic shift that makes JioHotstar's initiative so consequential foy Tamil Nadu, not only for its ambition, but for the architecture of opportunity it unlocks. In this new world, every Tamil creator, producer, and storyteller can reach every Indian, on every screen, every day. Today, regional is becoming the new national, and ethnic the new international. Stories born in Madurai, Malappuram, Mandya or Machilipatnam are no longer ‘regional cinema’, they are national cultural events”.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said in a statement, “I am delighted to launch this partnership with JioHotstar. Chennai's tradition and passion for art and culture are ages old, and even Telugu and Malayalam films are made here. Art is a powerful force in politics and life; art can liberate, and movies can educate. We have a history of stories causing social changes, with figures like Annadurai and Karunanidhi instrumental in revolutionary changes in Tamil cinema. The contribution of South India has created a new benchmark for Indian cinema”.

“Content is the King, and we have a long way to go. We recognize that OTT is not replacing cinema; it is expanding it. Today, everyone has a voice, a filmmaker in Madurai or Salem can upload a story and reach an audience across the world. The partnership with JioHotstar will have a massive impact: it will create 1,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs. Our government is committed to building a strong economy hand-in-hand with cinema”, he added.

JioHotstar announced signing a Letter of Intent with the Government of Tamil Nadu, establishing a partnership that reflects a shared vision to accelerate the state’s creative and production ecosystem.

JioHotstar also announced to invest INR 4,000 crore over the next five years to boost the region’s creative economy.

