Instagram introduces text overlay and layered stickers for enhanced creativity

Washington: Instagram has unveiled a significant update, enabling users to enhance their photos with new text and sticker functionalities.

According to GSM Arena, the latest feature allows for greater creative expression by letting users add text directly onto their images and layer additional photos as stickers.

The new tools provide users with the ability to customize their content more extensively.

To use these features, simply select a photo from your gallery and tap on the text button to add captions or other textual elements.

According to GSM Arena, users can also tap on the gallery button in the top right corner to incorporate additional images as stickers.

These stickers can be customized in various shapes including rectangle, square, circle, heart, or star.

This update follows Instagram's recent enhancement of its carousel feature, which now supports up to 20 photos and videos in a single post.

Additionally, the platform is expanding its text tools with new fonts, animations, and effects, making it easier to create engaging reels and stories.

Once a font is chosen, users can animate the text or apply effects to further customize their posts.

