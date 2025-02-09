Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Showcase AI-Powered Technologies

New Delhi: India's indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will be displayed at five-day long Aero India 2025 show beginning tomorrow in Bengaluru to demonstrate the air prowess and technological progress. The aircraft has been designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the use of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Aero India 2025, Asia's top aerospace exhibition, is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

ADA is developing fifth generation artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like AI powered electronic pilot, net-centric Warfare Systems, integrated vehicle health management, and internal weapon bay for the AMCA, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in a release.

The AI powered electronic pilot comprises multi sensor data fusion to enhance situational awareness, pilot decision support system, automatic target identification system, and a combined vision system for navigation in poor visibility conditions. The 25 tons aircraft would have manned and unmanned teaming capabilities.

According to ADA, the implementation of AI in AMCA aircrafts will boost the ADA in progressing the development activities. It will also allow the AMCA aircraft in enhancing operational capabilities making AMCA as one of the most advanced 5th generation fighter aircraft among the contemporary aircraft.

The ADA is demonstrating the full scale engineering model of the AMCA at Aero India's India Pavilion to demonstrate the air prowess and technological progress.

The design iterations are part of the development cycle. The present model being displayed is contemporary and will evolve during its development. This practice is followed across the globe by any combat aircraft design house.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the 15th edition of the biennial event promises to be a spectacular showcase of the latest advancements in aerospace technology.

One of the highlights of the show is the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, a full-scale engineering demonstrator that is on display at the India Pavilion. The CATS Warrior is a cutting-edge system that is designed to enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to take centre stage at Aero India 2025, showcasing its indigenous products and technologies at the India Pavilion, said the state-owned aerospace and defence company.

The five-day event will feature HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and the CATS Warrior as the main attractions. (ANI)