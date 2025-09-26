Technology sovereignty will shape geopolitical power: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Vice President of CSIR, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Friday said that in the coming years, technology sovereignty will decide a nation’s geopolitical sovereignty.

Speaking at the 84th Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) here, the minister highlighted India’s transformation into a technology-driven nation and stressed the need to consciously build strength in emerging technologies to remain globally competitive.

“Technology sovereignty will determine the geopolitical sovereignty in the times to come,” Dr. Singh, said, underlining India’s transition into a technology-driven nation.

He said CSIR, with its 37 laboratories across the country, has been playing a vital role in fields ranging from healthcare and pharmaceuticals to agriculture, materials, and defence.

Tracing CSIR’s journey since its establishment in 1942, Dr. Singh recalled the contributions of leaders like Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Sir Ramnath Chopra, who laid the foundations of pharmaceutical research in India.

“CSIR’s legacy is proof that science and innovation were integral to India’s journey even before Independence,” Dr. Singh added.

The Minister noted that recent achievements, such as the indigenously developed antibiotic Nafithromycin, show the importance of collaboration between CSIR and other scientific departments.

He also underlined the role of industry partnerships in moving innovations from the laboratory to the marketplace.

Citing examples like lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir and tulip innovation in Palampur, Dr. Singh said CSIR’s work has improved farmers’ incomes and had a direct impact on society.

He added that CSIR-developed technologies have also contributed to national security, including sensors used in Operation Sindoor.

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh outlined a three-pronged approach of awareness, affordability, and accessibility to ensure that science benefits all sections of society.

He urged scientists to use modern communication tools and social media to connect with citizens and showcase their work more effectively.

