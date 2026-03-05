Seoul shares up over 10 pc after record sell-off in previous session

Seoul, March 5 (IANS) South Korean stocks traded sharply higher late on Thursday morning on bargain hunting following the steepest decline in history the previous session.

After opening 3.09 per cent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had extended its gains, shooting up 10.25 per cent, or 521.9 points, to 5,615.44 as of 11:20 am, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Korea Exchange (KRX), the country's main bourse operator, activated a five-minute buy-side sidecar at 9:06 a.m., halting program-driven buy orders in KOSPI futures for five minutes.

On Wednesday, the KOSPI plunged 12.06 per cent to close at 5,094.54, marking the sharpest daily decline in history, as investor sentiment was dampened by fears that the Iran crisis could heavily weigh on the export-driven South Korean economy.

Most shares traded in positive territory across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics soared 11.96 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix surged 12.49 percent.

Major shipbuilders HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean jumped 8.22 percent and 11.34 percent, respectively.

Naver, a leading internet portal operator, mounted 6.25 percent, and Samyang Foods, best known for its smash hit instant ramyeon Buldak series, rose 3.37 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,463.35 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 13.15 won from the previous session.

