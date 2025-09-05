Put away mobiles, pick up books, Karnataka CM urges teachers & students

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that education is the priority programme of his government and that Rs 65,000 crore is being spent annually on the sector, even as he appealed students and teachers to put away mobiles, pick up books.

His appeal came after presenting awards and felicitating state-level award-winning teachers at the Teachers’ Day programme held at the Banquet Hall in Bengaluru.

Recalling his teachers, CM Siddaramaiah said: "I learnt from Rajappa Master and political lessons from Prof Nanjundaswamy", and expressed gratitude to both of them.

On the growing trend of digital devices, he said: "Children are increasingly addicted to mobile phones. Teachers must work effectively to free children from this addiction. Therefore, the value of ‘put away mobiles, pick up books’ must be implemented in every school and household."

Dwelling on the purpose of studies, he said: "The aim of rational education is to shape a mindset that responds to the problems of society. Education is not just about filling vessels with information; it is about igniting the spark of awareness in children. That is the purpose and significance of education, and it is the goal of our government."

Noting that in earlier times, the Shudras were not allowed to pursue education, he said: "The Constitution has given the right to compulsory education to all. Since our government came to power, we have been working to make people understand the Preamble to the Constitution. Liberty, equality, and fraternity are the values of the Constitution. If these are imbibed in life, society will produce enlightened citizens with humanity. Teachers must understand this and help shape a civilised society."

“In a society where caste still exists, change must take place, and a humane system must emerge. Pursuing casteism, superstition, and blind beliefs even after being educated is nothing but a betrayal of education. Therefore, teachers carry the moral and professional responsibility of imparting an education that instils rationality, scientific temper, and tolerance towards other faiths," he added.

"Even doctors, professors, and lecturers rely on fate and destiny. I have seen them, as well as engineers, indulging in casteism and superstitions. If this is the kind of education they have received, then what is its worth?” he questioned.

"Because of caste, an unequal society has been created where opportunities are denied to all. Along with the Shudras, women too were kept away from education. But today, due to the right to education, girls are securing more ranks and excelling," he said.

The CM recalled that Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh were the first women teachers who provided education to oppressed women. "They faced humiliation, even had cow dung thrown at them, but they endured all such insults and continued to teach," he said.

Citing his own case, he said: "During my student days, I did not even have the strength or means to eat meals every day at home. It was to ensure that no one else should face such a situation that I implemented the Anna Bhagya scheme."

Praising former President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day, Siddaramaiah termed him "a teacher of great moral values". "Following his ideals is the highest tribute we can offer him," he said.

Praising Ministers Madhu Bangarappa and M.C. Sudhakar as "two of the most active young ministers in our government", he said: "I am confident they will discharge their responsibilities even more effectively."

