Preliminary report on Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar plane's crash to be released by Feb 27

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) A preliminary report on the investigation into the Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) crash at Maharashtra's Baramati on January 28, leading to the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others on board, will be issued within 30 days of the occurrence of the accident, as per ICAO norms, and the final report will follow in due course, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) investigation into the crash is technical and evidence-based, involving systematic examination of wreckage, operational and maintenance records and laboratory testing of components where required, a ministry statement said.

The aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3 Communications, has been successfully downloaded at the AAIB’s facility in New Delhi. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) sustained thermal damage. As it is manufactured by Honeywell, technical assistance has been sought from the state of design/manufacture, in line with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) rules, the statement said.

During 2025, the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), conducted 51 regulatory audits of non-scheduled operators. Additionally, multiple surveillances of M/s VSR Ventures were carried out across areas such as flight safety systems, flight duty time limitations, maintenance compliance (CAR M and CAR 145), documentation and station facilities. All surveillance findings were addressed and closed, the statement said.

Following the accident, the Civil Aviation Ministry asked the DGCA to conduct a special audit of VSR Ventures to conduct a comprehensive review of regulatory compliance, operational control systems, maintenance practices, crew training standards, safety management systems, and CVR/FDR monitoring. The audit commenced on February 4 and is expected to conclude shortly. Findings will be reviewed, and action will be taken in accordance with the DGCA’s enforcement policy and procedures manual, the statement said.

The DGCA was also asked to carry out special audits of other major non-scheduled operators and aerodromes engaged in VIP/VVIP operations. These audits are being conducted in phases, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken wherever required.

The ministry reiterated that the investigation into the Learjet 45 accident is being conducted by the AAIB strictly in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025 and the ICAO’s Standards and Recommended Practices.

"The Ministry and its regulatory bodies remain fully committed to transparency, safety oversight and accountability. Stakeholders are requested to refrain from speculation and allow the statutory investigation and regulatory processes to proceed in accordance with established procedures," the statement added.

--IANS