Learjet 45

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 22, 2026, 11:41 AM

Preliminary report on Baramati plane crash to be released by Feb 28: Murlidhar Mohol

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 19, 2026, 03:30 PM

Preliminary report on Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar plane's crash to be released by Feb 27

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 14, 2026, 07:29 AM

Ajit Pawar death: Rohit Pawar demands time-bound independent probe by global agencies

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 10:47 AM

Baramati crash: Another VSR Ventures aircraft met with accident in Mumbai in 2023

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 09:54 AM

'No readback of landing clearance', then flames: Baramati plane crash timeline

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 28, 2026, 09:24 AM

Learjet safe plane, pilots were experienced; probe needed to find cause of crash: Ex-DGCA official