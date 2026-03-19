PM Modi urges global investors to invest in India’s power sector

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the global investor community to "make, invest, innovate, and scale" in the domestic power sector.

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In a written message read out by Union Power Secretary Pankaj Aggarwal on the first day of the 'Bharat Electricity Summit 2026; here, PM Modi said India stands at a defining moment in its energy journey as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

"I invite the global community to make in India, innovate in India, invest in India, and scale with India. I am confident this summit will catalyse meaningful dialogue and enduring partnerships to power India's growth," Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said the summit aims to bring the entire power and energy ecosystem onto a single platform to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and chart a shared path for power sector growth and improving lives.

"It reflects our collective resolve to electrify growth with sustainability, enhance global connectivity, and advance India's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he stated.

India stands at a defining moment in its energy journey. As the world's fastest-growing major economy, we are strengthening infrastructure and ensuring reliable energy access for all, he noted.

"Our renewable energy progress is a testament to this commitment. Over 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity has already been achieved, with a clear pathway to reach 500 gigawatt by 2030," PM Modi highlighted.

Initiatives like 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' underscore our vision for global cooperation, he pointed out.

India is evolving into a reliable energy partner by building resilient supply chains, advancing battery manufacturing, creating green jobs, and enabling investments through bold reforms, PM Modi further said.

The 'SHANTI Act 2025' opens new frontiers in nuclear energy, while the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is driving distributed generation and sustainable consumption.

Reforms in the distribution sector are equally significant in reducing AT&C losses and improving finances in 2024-25, signalling a more efficient and sustainable sector with vast opportunities across the value chain, making India a compelling investment destination with scale, Prime Minister said in his written message.

--IANS

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