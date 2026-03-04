Kumaraswamy holds FKCCI talks to boost EV sector, seeks ARAI testing centre​

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday held a key meeting with office-bearers and industrialists of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) to discuss the promotion of the electric vehicle (EV) industry in Karnataka and the creation of supporting infrastructure in the state.​

The meeting was held at the minister’s office in HMT Bhavan in the city, where detailed discussions took place on the vast opportunities to expand the EV sector in Karnataka.​

Kumaraswamy informed the gathering that a decision has already been taken to establish a world-class Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) testing centre in Mandya district at a cost of Rs 500 crore. ​

He said he had personally written to the Chief Minister of Karnataka seeking the state government’s cooperation and expressed hope for a positive response.

He added that Rs 500 crore has been allocated in the previous Union Budget for the centrally owned testing facility and that the Centre is prepared to invest an additional Rs 500 crore if required.​

Industrialists at the meeting congratulated the minister on the initiative, stating that such a centre is essential for the state and would significantly strengthen the automobile sector, particularly providing a major boost to the EV industry.​

The minister said the development of the EV sector in Karnataka would focus on research, manufacturing and employment generation. ​

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a firm commitment to reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector to near-zero levels and building an environmentally sustainable transport system. ​

“We are working towards realising his vision,” Kumaraswamy said.​

He observed that while companies are being established in Karnataka, manufacturing activities are often shifting to other states. ​

“We must bring Karnataka out of this situation. The ARAI centre will make a significant contribution in this direction,” he said, adding that the establishment of an automobile testing centre would open up further opportunities for research and production in the coming years.​

Emphasising the Prime Minister’s vision of generating more local employment, Kumaraswamy said the Centre is extending large-scale support under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. ​

He stated that the proposed ARAI testing centre would not only create thousands of direct jobs but also generate substantial indirect employment and lay the foundation for a robust automotive ecosystem in the state. ​

He said the Centre has sought the Karnataka government's cooperation for the project.​

The minister also highlighted that the Central government is encouraging skill development in the EV sector in Karnataka. ​

By creating a modern and comprehensive EV ecosystem, the state can unlock significant opportunities in economic growth, employment and manufacturing, he said.​

