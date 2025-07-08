Karnataka govt to urge Centre for two defence corridors in key state regions

Bengaluru, July 8 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M. B. Patil on Tuesday said that the state government would press for granting two defence corridors for the state in a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Addressing reporters at his residence here, Patil noted that the Central government had previously ignored Karnataka and granted defence corridors to Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

"I had already brought this oversight to the attention of the Centre. We are demanding two defence corridors - one between Kolar and Chikkaballapur, and another between Hubballi and Belagavi," he said.

"I will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday to press this demand. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will also be present," Patil added.

"We are leading the country in the defence and aerospace sector. Therefore, we must get one defence corridor each in north and south Karnataka," he stated.

Noting that Belagavi has several giant companies, Patil said that there is nothing wrong with other states getting defence corridors, "but what is due to us must not be denied".

"The Central government has acknowledged its past mistake. Rajnath Singh himself agreed to this during our earlier meetings. This was also discussed when he attended the Global Investors Meet in February,” he added.

Criticising actor Prakash Raj for questioning land acquisition by the Karnataka government, Patil stated, in a democracy, everyone has the right to protest. "I, too, have come up through struggles, but perhaps actor Prakash Raj is unaware of this. I transformed the drought-prone Vijayapura district into irrigated land through persistent effort," he said.

Prakash Raj is more influential and popular in Andhra Pradesh than here. It would be better if he also protested against land acquisition for farmers in other states, he said.

"We have decided to acquire only 1,282 acres of land for a high-tech Defence and Aerospace Park. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, for the same purpose, 10,000 acres have been acquired from Madakasira up to Penukonda, near our border, and are being offered free of cost. Additionally, 45,000 acres have been acquired in Andhra Pradesh for various industrial purposes. Media reports say that in Visakhapatnam, land has been given to companies like Infosys, Cognizant, and TCS at just 99 paise per acre. Doesn't Prakash Raj see all this?" he asked.

"Hosur in Tamil Nadu is just 50 km from us. The Tamil Nadu government is expanding industrial development around that region and is also planning to build an international airport there, again by offering land at concessional rates. For entrepreneurs operating in Andhra and Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru is just seen as a place of shelter. If Andhra’s plans succeed, our defence and aerospace companies may move there. The loss this could cause to our state is beyond estimation."

"Karnataka accounts for 65 per cent of the country's defence and aerospace sector, and our ecosystem ranks third globally. We host major global companies like HAL, Safran, Boeing, Airbus, Collins, and Lockheed Martin. The Aerospace Park is located next to the Devanahalli airport. The proposed new park nearby aims to strengthen this ecosystem further. The affected farmers will be given fair compensation under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act," he clarified.

"I have no personal anger against Prakash Raj. Even when I was the Irrigation Minister, I undertook meaningful work. Farmer leader Bayyareddy himself had praised my efforts. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us. He was a true leader of farmers. Those now speaking against us should understand this," Patil remarked.

--IANS

mka/vd