Jewar International Airport to boost jobs, investment: Ram Mohan Naidu

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar -- inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- will emerge as a major hub for employment, investment and economic growth, benefiting not just Uttar Pradesh but the entire country.

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Addressing the inauguration ceremony in the presence of PM Modi, Naidu termed the launch a moment of pride for the nation and said the airport would significantly boost the region’s development.

"This is a moment of great happiness not only for Jewar, Uttar Pradesh or Delhi-NCR, but for the entire country," he said, adding that the national capital region had gained 'another heartbeat' with the addition of the new airport.

The first phase of the project has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 11,200 crore and features a four-kilometre-long runway capable of handling international operations, the minister said.

Highlighting the terminal design, the minister said the airport reflects the cultural identity and heritage of Uttar Pradesh, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of combining development with tradition.

Naidu said the project is being developed as an integrated 'aerotropolis', with cargo infrastructure that will enable locally manufactured goods to access national and global markets.

He also pointed to the upcoming Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility spread across 40 acres, which is expected to generate employment opportunities for local youth in the aviation sector.

"Earlier, people from Jewar and nearby areas travelled to Delhi for jobs. Now, people from across the country and the world will come to Jewar for employment,” he said.

The minister said the airport would create opportunities across sectors such as ground handling, cargo, maintenance, security, hospitality, logistics, transport, tourism and agriculture.

He also highlighted the expansion of air connectivity in recent years, noting that initiatives like the UDAN scheme have made air travel more accessible to the common man and will continue to drive growth in the sector.

According to the minister, the airport would transform Jewar’s image into a major centre for investment and employment, and described it as a historic project for India’s aviation sector.

--IANS

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