ISRO inches close to Gaganyaan mission with successful development of key engine

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has taken a step closer to the Gaganyaan Mission with the successful development of a key engine.

The two hot tests conducted, early this month, for the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) have been completed, ISRO said.

“ISRO has successfully completed the development of Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) for Gaganyaan Mission with the completion of the qualification test programme,” said ISRO, in a statement.

The space agency on Friday conducted a full-duration hot test of SMPS for 350s to validate the integrated performance of the SMPS for flight off-nominal mission profile of SM-based mission abort.

“The overall performance of the propulsion system during the hot test was normal as per pre-test predictions,” ISRO said.

The Service Module (SM) of Gaganyaan is a regulated bi-propellant-based propulsion system that caters to the requirements of the Orbital Module for orbit circularisation, on-orbit control, de-boost manoeuvring, and Service Module-based abort during the ascent phase.

The Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines provide the main propulsive force during the orbit circularisation and de-boost phases, while the Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters ensure precise attitude control.

“A System Demonstration Model (SDM) testbed was realised emulating the fluid circuit of the Service Module Propulsion System, encompassing the propellant tank feed system, helium pressurisation system, flight-qualified thrusters, and control components,” ISRO said.

Further, the space agency noted that the “SDM for Service Module Propulsion System has undergone 25 tests under nominal and off-nominal conditions for a cumulative duration of 14,331s for various Gaganyaan mission scenarios and human rating requirements”.

The Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System was designed, developed, and realised by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) and the tests were carried out at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri.

Gaganyaan is India's human spaceflight mission slated for launch in 2027.

The Gaganyaan programme aims to demonstrate India's capability to launch a crewed spacecraft into low Earth orbit.

ISRO aims to launch at least two key projects under the Gaganyaan mission this year -- a second test vehicle and an uncrewed mission.

The uncrewed orbital test mission will pave the way for India’s human spaceflight programme. This will validate systems for crew safety and recovery.

Meanwhile, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, part of one of the four astronaut-designates of the Gaganyaan programme, has also been conducting scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that may help the human space flight mission for the country. He is expected to return to Earth next week.

--IANS

rvt/