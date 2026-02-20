Indian Army, IIT Bombay formalise MoU for research, software

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) The Indian Army and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have formalised a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaborative research, software innovation and talent development, a Defence Ministry official said on Friday.

“The partnership aims to harness Army-Academia synergy to accelerate indigenous technological solutions and strengthen capability development in emerging domains,” said the official in a statement.

The MoU also aims to forge the future of military technology through innovation and collaboration, driving technological excellence for a stronger India, said the MoD statement on social media.

Earlier at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday, the Indian Army’s panel discussion on 'Defence Perspective in AI' attracted a wide audience, bringing together military leadership, industry and academia for a focussed dialogue on responsible AI in defence.

Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal, DCOAS (IS&T), outlined leadership challenges in the AI era, while Lieutenant General Harsh Chhibber, DGIS, emphasised human agency in the application of force.

Major General Pawan Anand (Retd) highlighted ethical considerations and international humanitarian law. Industry and academic insights were shared by Dr Vikram Jayaram on technological sovereignty, Prof Ganesh Ramakrishnan on India’s sovereign AI stacks, and Madhumita Mohapatra on AI-driven logistics optimisation.

The session highlighted a shared approach to operational transformation, grounded in responsible and ethical AI.

On February 16, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) in Bengaluru, and reviewed the status of ongoing projects relating to indigenous military gas turbine engine development, said a statement.

He was briefed on the establishment’s projects on the anvil, interactions with the Indian Industry, academia and R&D institutes, and the support provided to the defence forces. He also visited the exhibition showcasing various indigenous engines and their parts and witnessed the full afterburner engine test of the Kaveri engine.

Interacting with scientists and officials, Rajnath Singh praised GTRE for its efforts towards bolstering national security through self-reliance, describing DRDO as the foundation of India’s strategic capability.

He underscored the critical importance of achieving Aatmanirbharta in aero engine technology in the present rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, and stated that every effort is being made to prioritise the development of aero engines in India.

