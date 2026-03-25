India-Taiwan trade records 17 pc growth to scale $12.5 billion mark

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The bilateral trade between India and Taiwan recorded a robust 17 per cent increase in 2025, compared with the previous year, to touch the $12.5 billion mark, according figures compiled by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) here.

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India’s exports to Taiwan amounted to $3.3 billion, consisting of mineral fuels, aluminium, iron, steel, organic chemicals and plastics while Taiwan’s exports to India amounted to $9.2 billion, comprising mainly electronic integrated circuits, plastics, organic chemicals, electrical machinery, iron and steel.

Addressing the event to launch the 'Taiwan Excellence' expo here, Estela Chen, Director, Economic Division, TECC said, “Taiwan is well-known for its leading role in semiconductors, AI server, AIoT total solution and edge computing,” according to a report in Asian Community News website.

Last year, the bilateral trade between Taiwan and India reached a record high of $12.5 billion. This growing economic relationship continues to drive investment and deepen business cooperation between the two sides.

Taiwanese enterprises are actively investing in India’s electronics manufacturing, semiconductor, and automotive sectors, while Indian businesses are discovering valuable opportunities in Taiwan’s information technology and engineering sectors, Chen added.

She said that Taiwan is proud to be a trusted partner in India’s flagship initiatives such as Digital India and the India AI Mission. "From smartphone and IoT manufacturing to advanced high-tech product design, Taiwan’s expertise is committed to supporting India’s digital transformation,” she added.

Currently, the total number of Taiwanese companies operating in India has crossed 300.

However, compared with Taiwan’s bilateral trade with other countries such as the USA ($246.43 billion), Mainland China ($100.1 billion), South Korea ($90.2 billion), and Japan ($84.85 billion), there is scope for a lot more progress with India.

According to the International Trade Administration of Taiwan, since Taiwan and India are important bilateral trading partners, both sides have been vigorously working on and discussing mutually beneficial measures to expand bilateral trade.

--IANS

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