India envoy in Mongolia highlights ITEC's role in fostering global cooperation

Ulaanbaatar, Sep 19 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Mongolia celebrated the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day recently, marking the 61st anniversary of the ITEC Scholarship Programme.

During the event, India's Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve highlighted the important role played by ITEC in fostering global cooperation. He noted that the ITEC is a demand -driven programme that offers fully-funded training courses in various sectors, including IT, finance, governance and defence, enabling professional to enhanced their skills and contribution to their countries development.

The Embassy on Friday stated that the event honoured the enduring partnership between India and Mongolia. "Established on 15th September 1964, the ITEC Programme is a flagship initiative of the Government of India, focused on technical assistance and human resource development for developing countries. The programme operates on the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutubakam' - the world is one family and is testament to India's longstanding tradition of sharing its knowledge and expertise."

The ITEC Day celebration brought together around 250-270 people, including prominent alumni of the ITEC programme, Mongolian government officials and dignitaries from various sectors in the country.

"The Chief Guest of the event, HE Mr. Damdinnyam Gongor, Minister of Industry & Mineral Resources Government of Mongolia (an ITEC Alumni) appreciated and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for ITEC programme in enhancing and sharing valuable skills for working professional across key sectors of Mongolia's state ministries/departments. He also thanked Government of India for the support given in building the Oil Refinery Project at Dornogibi, which will enhance the energy security of Mongolia," the Embassy highlighted.

During the event, several ITEC alumni shared their experiences, on how the training programmes have positively impacted their careers and provided them with valuable insights about India's culture and society.

N Enkhbayar, 3rd President of Mongolia, A Bayar, Speaker of Citizens' Representative Council of Ulaanbaatar City, O Nyamdavaa, former Ambassador of Mongolia to India and Kh. Chinbat, President of the India-Mongolia Alumni Association were also present during the event.

"Since its inception, the ITEC Programme has been instrumental in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting South-South cooperation. The programme offers over 15,000 fully funded training slots annually across a diverse range of discipline, with course conducted at more than 100 premier institution in India with active participation from more than 160 countries. Over 3500 professionals from Mongolia have benefited from these initiatives till now. Every year, 200 scholarship slots are available for Mongolian nationals," the Embassy stated.

"The ITEC programme embodies India's commitment to supporting the aspirations of its partners, focusing on model of cooperation that is voluntary, free of conditionalities and aligned with the priorities of the recipient countries. It continues to be a powerful symbol of friendship and shared progress between India and Mongolia," it added.

--IANS

akl/as