India-Canada partnership can be model for clean energy transition

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) With a new Strategic Energy Partnership on the table after Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to New Delhi, India and Canada now have a chance to turn climate diplomacy into hard infrastructure across solar, hydrogen, wind, and low‑carbon LNG which has the potential for setting a model for North–South energy cooperation, according to an article.

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India has committed to 500 GW of non‑fossil power capacity by 2030, which requires adding another 40–50 GW of clean capacity every year through the rest of the decade, a figure that is far above historic averages, the article in One World Outlook observes.

During Carney’s trip, Canada and India announced a Strategic Energy Partnership covering LNG, LPG, uranium, solar, hydrogen, and critical minerals, backed by commercial deals worth over (Canadian) $5.5 billion. Ottawa also committed to join the India‑and France‑led International Solar Alliance and upgrade to full membership in the Global Biofuels Alliance, putting Canada inside India’s preferred multilateral clean‑energy clubs.

A separate clean energy MoU lays out cooperation on solar, wind, bioenergy, small hydro, storage and capacity‑building, anchored by a Joint Working Group.

Canada is positioning itself as a reliable provider of some of the world’s lowest‑carbon LNG, uranium and critical minerals, as well as a partner in grid expansion and storage to meet India’s huge demand.

Carney openly acknowledged that India plans to almost double the share of LNG in its primary energy mix by 2030, even as it adds 500 GW of clean capacity. Canada, for its part, aims to produce around 50 million tonnes of LNG annually by 2030 and wants India to be a key market. Proponents frame this as pragmatic: displacing coal with lower‑carbon gas, providing firm power to back intermittent renewables, the article observed.

However, long‑term LNG contracts signed this decade will still be on the books in the 2040s, when both Paris‑aligned pathways and India’s own net‑zero‑by‑2070 pledge demand deep decarbonisation of power and industry. The test of this partnership will be whether gas is clearly capped and time‑bound as a transition fuel, with parallel investment in the technologies that will ultimately replace it, it noted.

The most encouraging part of the Carney visit is not any single deal, but the ecosystem it hints at. Canada and India agreed to deepen collaboration on investment for clean energy technologies, critical minerals and "future‑oriented industries". Universities and research institutes have begun to connect, in cases such as Simon Fraser University’s agreement with the Hydrogen Association of India, which can seed innovation in electrolyser design, storage, and industrial applications.

But India’s transition is now less about pilots and more about pipelines—of projects, not just gas. To add 40–50 GW of non‑fossil capacity annually, India needs predictable auction schedules, grid build‑out that actually precedes generation, and concessional finance that lowers the cost of capital for renewables and storage.

Here, Canada’s role should be judged on whether its development finance institutions, pension funds and export credit agencies actually underwrite solar, wind, storage and transmission at scale, not just LNG trains and uranium shipments, the article observes.

If the Strategic Energy Partnership becomes a platform for joint solar manufacturing zones, battery supply chains, grid‑balancing pilots, and resilient critical mineral supply, then Carney’s India visit will mark a true inflection point. If it defaults to a familiar pattern—fossil exports wrapped in green language -- the opportunity cost will be counted not only in gigawatts, but in credibility, the article added.

--IANS

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