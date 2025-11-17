India and Denmark agree to enhance cooperation in defence, new and emerging technologies

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India and Denmark held the 8th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on Monday, agreeing to further enhance cooperation in defence and security, new and emerging technologies and the Arctic. The two nations reiterated their commitment towards fighting terrorism in all its manifestations.

Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George and Denmark's State Secretary for Foreign Policy Lotte Machon co-chaired the meeting. The two nations took stock of the ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and the Joint Action Plan for the term 2021-26.

"8th India-Denmark Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George and State Secretary for Foreign Policy Ms. Lotte Machon. They took stock of the ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and the Joint Action Plan for the term 2021-26. Both sides reaffirmed the commitment to widen the scope of collaboration further in the areas of political engagement, trade and investment, renewable energy, sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, shipping, water, agriculture & animal husbandry, food processing, research & development and mobility," the MEA stated.

"They also agreed to further cooperation in the areas of defence and security, new and emerging technologies and the Arctic. Both sides reiterated their commitment towards fighting terrorism in all its manifestations. Denmark is a trusted partner in the EU. The Danish side reiterated its support for early conclusion of India-EU- FTA during Denmark's ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation," the ministry added.

Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen on the sidelines of 80th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The two ministers discussed bilateral ties and India-European Union cooperation under the Danish Presidency.

"Appreciated the conversation with FM Lars Lokke Rasmussen of Denmark this evening in New York. Valued his insights on latest developments in Europe and the Ukraine conflict. Also discussed our bilateral ties and India-EU cooperation under the Danish Presidency," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On September 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen held a telephonic conversation, during which they reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership between the two nations across sectors like trade, investment, innovation, energy, water management, food processing and sustainable development.

"Had a very good conversation with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark today. We reaffirmed our strong commitment to strengthening our Green Strategic Partnership and to an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Conveyed best wishes for Denmark’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Also discussed our shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," PM Modi posted on X after receiving the call from his Danish counterpart.

