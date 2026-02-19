India AI Impact Summit reflects nation’s powerful position in digital world: Jeet Adani

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Limited Director Jeet Adani on Thursday said that the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is a clear example of India’s rising influence in the digital world.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the summit in the national capital, Jeet Adani noted that bringing together global leaders, innovators, and experts from across the world under one roof highlights India’s growing stature in technology and Artificial Intelligence.

"I think the summit by itself is an example of India's powerful position in today's digital world," he said.

"Having been able to bring together so many people from all parts of the world into a single place is an example of India's prowess," Jeet Adani told IANS.

He said the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- focusing on AI for all, inclusion and responsible AI -- is the right direction for the country.

"We are playing our part in furthering India's infrastructure and making sure that India is one of the leaders in the world for AI," he noted.

He stressed that building strong digital and physical infrastructure is key to ensuring India’s leadership in AI.

Jeet Adani also noted that while the usage of AI is important, equal attention must be given to how AI is built.

"The future lies in both expanding AI adoption and creating the right ecosystem for AI development," he mentioned.

He highlighted the need to upskill India’s large IT workforce into AI talent and to ensure that people in villages can also use AI to improve their productivity and livelihoods.

"I think India has all the ingredients to be a global AI hub, and you know, with the commitments that have been made today, I think there's a long way in creating that," Jeet Adani noted.

--IANS

pkv/d