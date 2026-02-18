India AI Impact Summit 2026 boosts international partnerships in AI and innovation: Global experts

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Global experts and leading companies on Wednesday gathered in the national capital for the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, where discussions centered on the future of artificial intelligence and its transformative potential across industries.

Speaking to IANS, Geraint Rees, Vice-Provost (Research, Innovation and Global Engagement) at University College London, described the scale and enthusiasm of the summit as highly impressive.

He announced that UCL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra.

“The partnership aims to boost research and innovation while offering students opportunities to work on real-world business challenges,” he stated.

Rees said this is an exciting time for India-UK relations, noting that India is emerging as a modern and entrepreneurial economy.

He highlighted the country’s growing ambitions in areas such as AI, advanced medicine, robotics and space.

From the Switzerland Pavilion, Dr. Lina Robra said her country is promoting AI based on the principles of transparency and openness.

She spoke about the Swiss AI initiative’s open-source large language model named ‘Apertus’, which is designed to ensure transparency in both data and model functioning. The aim, she said, is to promote responsible and ethical use of AI in the public interest.

Meanwhile, Estelle David, Trade and Investment Commissioner of France, told IANS that France is delighted to participate in the summit.

She said France has set up its largest-ever national pavilion at the event, featuring around 30 French AI companies.

In addition, nearly 120 French companies are visiting India this week, further strengthening the India-France partnership.

Jungo Okai from Fujitsu said the company has brought advanced AI software along with quantum computing and supercomputing technologies to the summit.

He explained that quantum computing, which operates very differently from traditional computers, has the potential to revolutionise simulation, optimisation and scientific discovery.

Okai added that as India’s economy grows rapidly, the country will need strong data centres and indigenous computing capabilities to fully harness AI’s potential.

Maz Ansari, co-founder of Oriserve, said his company has been automating conversations between brands and customers for the past seven years.

He explained that their technology can deliver accurate responses instantly and is capable of understanding various Indian dialects.

This will help people in rural and remote areas access banking and other services over the phone without having to visit a branch.

--IANS

pk