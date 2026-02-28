HM Shah extends greetings to all scientists, researchers on National Science Day

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his greetings to scientists and researchers across the country on the occasion of National Science Day, praising their dedication to innovation and nation-building.

Taking to social media platform X, HM Shah said, "Greetings to all our scientists, researchers on National Science Day. Your quest lights our path shaping solutions for a better future. May this day renew our zest and resolve to innovate, build and craft destiny of our choice."

India is observing National Science Day on February 28 to commemorate the landmark discovery of the Raman Effect by eminent physicist C.V. Raman in 1928. This groundbreaking work on the scattering of light later earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, marking a historic moment for Indian science on the global stage.

Celebrated annually on February 28, the day honours Raman’s pioneering contribution, which made him the first Asian to receive a Nobel Prize in the sciences. Over time, National Science Day has evolved into a nationwide movement aimed at fostering scientific temper, encouraging research and innovation, and inspiring young minds to pursue careers in science and technology.

This year’s national-level celebrations are being organised at Vigyan Bhawan under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology. The programme begins with special lectures chaired by Principal Scientific Adviser Professor Ajay Kumar Sood.

The event features a range of expert talks covering diverse themes. Dr Shubha V. Iyengar is addressing advancements in indigenous aerospace and defence technologies, while Dr K. Balasubramanian is discussing the importance of critical metals and materials. Shri Shashi S. Vempati is speaking on innovations in direct-to-mobile broadcasting technology.

A panel discussion exploring the interface between science and public policy is also part of the programme.

Experts from institutions such as NITI Aayog, the Indian National Science Academy, CSIR institutions, CSTEP, and IGSTC are participating in deliberations focussed on aligning scientific research with national development goals.

Sessions on communicating science in Indian languages and interactive “Face to Face with Scientists” engagements are part of the agenda.

Beyond commemorating a historic scientific achievement, National Science Day serves as a platform to promote scientific thinking, strengthen the connection between research and policymaking, encourage indigenous innovation, and ensure inclusive participation, particularly of women in STEM fields.

