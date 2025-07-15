Govt sets growth target of 20-30 pc for India Post: Minister

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The government has set an ambitious growth target of 20 to 30 per cent for India Post for FY 2025-26 across different circles, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

The goal is to transform India Post into a sustainable profit centre for the Government of India, without compromising its social responsibility. Scindia praised India Post for embracing a corporate-style structure that prioritises performance metrics, innovation, and accountability.

“India Post isn’t just a service but a lifeline connecting the remotest corners of our nation. Proud to see the energy, commitment, and ideas from every corner of the country,” the minister said.

Speaking at India Post's ‘Annual Business Meet 2025–26’ here, the minister emphasised the importance of cultivating a professional, service-oriented culture to enable India Post to compete vigorously in logistics and financial services while upholding its public service mandate.

The strategic gathering brought together Heads of Circles from across the country to deliberate on the roadmap for India Post’s business transformation and its evolving role as a premium logistics and citizen-centric service provider.

The minister also introduced Dak Samvaad, a new monthly e-newsletter, as a major step to improve internal communication and knowledge sharing.

This newsletter will highlight India Post employees' innovations, business insights, and field success stories, as well as the steadfast trust of the people they serve.

All Circle Heads gave presentations on their business performance, regional initiatives, difficulties, and growth-accelerating tactics during the meeting.

These presentations focused on the vibrant, grassroots efforts to enhance India Post's banking, e-commerce, logistics, and public service delivery capabilities while also being in line with national priorities.

Scindia actively engaged with the delegates, paying close attention to their goals, challenges, and advancements in each area.

He reaffirmed in his speech the critical role that India Post plays in fostering inclusive growth and bridging the gap between rural and urban areas through strong logistics, financial inclusion, and digital connectivity.

--IANS

aps/na