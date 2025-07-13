Eagerly waiting to see him on Earth: Parents of Shubhanshu Shukla ahead of his return from Space

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) As the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission prepares to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14, the family of Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is filled with excitement and pride.

The crew's return, delayed by four days from the original schedule, marks the final leg of a historic journey for Shukla, who has become a symbol of inspiration for millions back home.

Back home in India, Shukla’s parents are overwhelmed with emotion as they prepare to welcome their son after his pioneering space mission. His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, speaking to IANS, expressed immense pride and joy.

“We are all very excited! His return will begin tomorrow on 14th July, and we are eagerly waiting for him to arrive on Earth on the 15th. We are praying to see him in front of our eyes as soon as possible. Our whole family is extremely proud and excited to welcome him back,” said Shambhu Dayal Shukla.

He shared that the family had a heartwarming conversation with Shubhanshu while he was onboard the ISS. “We had a conversation with him in the International Space Station. He told us about the work going on there and even showed us the places where he sleeps and works. We felt a sense of relief seeing him happy and healthy. It felt good,” he added with visible emotion.

In an official update, Axiom Space confirmed that the Ax-4 crew is scheduled to begin their return journey no earlier than 7.05 a.m. ET (4.30 p.m. IST) on Monday, July 14. The return marks the end of a landmark mission involving international astronauts aboard the ISS.

Shukla’s mother, Asha Shukla, echoed similar sentiments, saying the family has been counting down the days with immense anticipation.

“The happiness is clearly visible on our faces. We are very excited to meet him as soon as he lands on Earth and are praying for his good health and safe return,” she said.

Shukla’s inclusion in the Ax-4 mission marks a proud moment not just for his family but for the entire nation, as he is the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). The mission symbolises a new chapter in India's space journey.

--IANS

rs/dpb