Defence to become sizable and strategic part of Adani Group: Jeet Adani

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani on Tuesday said that defence will emerge as a major and strategically important segment for the Adani Group, as the company strengthens its presence in aerospace, manufacturing, and localisation.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Jeet Adani said the group is not looking at its operations in silos such as aerospace or MRO alone, but is approaching defence as a comprehensive sector.

While he refrained from making forward-looking projections, he stressed that defence will be a significant part of the group’s future growth and is crucial both for the company and the country.

"We don't do division-wise only on aerospace and MRO. We are looking at defence as an overall. And I don't want to make forward-looking statements as to, you know, what we expect it to be," Jeet Adani told reporters.

"But what I can say is, it's going to be a sizable part of the group. And, you know, strategically it's very important for us and for the country," he added.

He further said that recent announcements reaffirm the group’s strong belief in being part of India’s growth journey.

"Detailed plans regarding the location of upcoming plants and the size of investments will be shared in the coming days as projects take shape," Jeet Adani said.

He added that the group is excited to begin this new phase. Highlighting the focus on localisation, Jeet Adani said both partners involved in the ventures are committed to increasing manufacturing within India.

"Localisation is not only a requirement of the government and armed forces but is also a core belief of the Adani Group. The aim is to ensure maximum economic benefits flow within the country, creating jobs and supporting Indian industries," he noted.

His remarks come in the backdrop of a major development in India’s defence and aerospace sector.

Adani Defence & Aerospace entered into a strategic partnership with Italian company Leonardo to build a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to develop, manufacture and sustain helicopters to meet the growing needs of the Indian armed forces.

