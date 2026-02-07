Coastal states to lead India’s Blue Economy vision, Andhra Pradesh at top: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) With coastal states leading the Blue Economy mission and industrial corridors driving advanced manufacturing, Andhra Pradesh is positioned as a key partner in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

The Union Budget 2026–27 gives concrete shape to this vision by placing fisheries, marine exports, coastal infrastructure, and ocean-based economic activity at the centre of India’s long-term growth strategy, he stated.

In a time of global economic uncertainty, India has chosen a path of stability, clarity, and sustained investment-led growth, said Singh at an event in Vijayawada.

“Allowing deep-sea fishing in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone and recognising fish landings at foreign ports as exports will significantly enhance the income potential of fishermen,” he noted.

This policy shift strengthens food security, boosts export competitiveness, and positions India firmly as a blue ocean nation.

“Andhra Pradesh, with its long coastline and established aquaculture ecosystem, stands to gain substantially from these measures,” said the minister.

Further, modernisation of reservoirs, strengthening of coastal fisheries infrastructure, cold chain networks and processing facilities will create an integrated marine economy framework.

He linked the Blue Economy mission with parallel strategic industrial corridors being developed across the country.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Corridor will place the state at the forefront of next-generation manufacturing, renewable energy components, and advanced materials. Alongside this, industrial corridors on the eastern coast will strengthen logistics integration and improve global supply chain participation.

The development of specialised corridors, including advanced energy and mineral value chains, complements India’s maritime and export ambitions.

The integration of ports, container manufacturing, rail connectivity, and industrial clusters will create a seamless economic architecture connecting coastlines to manufacturing hubs, said Singh.

The minister further stated that the Budget combines productivity, resilience, and inclusivity, ensuring fiscal discipline while sustaining high levels of capital expenditure.

“Andhra Pradesh’s role spans fisheries and ports, industrial corridors, digital infrastructure, mineral value chains, and agricultural exports, making it a central contributor to India’s growth story,” he noted.

