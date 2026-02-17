Adani Group commits $100 billion to sovereign AI infrastructure

Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (IANS) The Adani Group on Tuesday announced one of the world’s largest integrated energy-compute commitments, a direct investment of $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035.

The initiative will establish a long-term sovereign energy and compute platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution.

The investment is expected to catalyse by 2035 an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries.

Together, this is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade.

"The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead,” the Adani Group Chairman said.

He added that at Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty.

This roadmap builds on AdaniConnex's existing 2 GW national data centre, expanding toward a 5 GW target that positions India at the epicentre of the global AI economy.

This vision is anchored by landmark partnerships with Google to establish the nation's largest gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, and with Microsoft spanning Hyderabad and Pune.

The Adani Group is also in discussion with other major players seeking to establish large scale campuses across India thereby further cementing its position as India's premier AI infrastructure partner.

In line with this vision, the Group will also deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart, advancing the collaboration toward the development of a second AI data centre purpose-built to support Flipkart's next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing and large-scale AI workloads.

The 5 GW deployment will create the world’s largest integrated data centre platform, combining renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and hyperscale AI compute within a single coordinated architecture.

This long-term commitment by the Adani Group establishes one of the world’s most ambitious integrated energy and AI infrastructure platforms ever undertaken at national scale.

The Adani Group invites global technology companies, sovereign institutions and innovation partners to participate and collaborate in building India’s next-generation AI infrastructure platform.

